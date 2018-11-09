Javadekar pays tribute to Maulana Azad on Education Day

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 130th birth anniversary, hailing him for his contribution in the post-independence nation building.

The day is celebrated as National Education Day in commemoration of Maulana Azad, who was Independent India’s first Education Minister and a celebrated scholar.

“Tributes to the two officials of Indian history, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and J.B. Kripalani, on their birth anniversary. Their contribution to the independence movement of India and later was highly beneficial in building our country,” Javadekar tweeted.

J.B. Kripalani, also known as Acharya Kripalani, was a freedom fighter and the President of Congress party during the years India became free from colonial rule.

