Javadekar’s remark reflect BJP’s fascist thinking: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (IANS) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that central Minister Prakash Javadekar’s warning of anarchy if Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t retain power reflects the ‘fascist thinking’ of the BJP.

The Hyderabad MP said the country was bigger than any individual. If Modi loses the Lok Sabha elections, there will be anarchy in the ranks of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), not in the country.

“This is a classic fascist mindset and thinking. Every fascist thinks that his leader is bigger than the country,” Owaisi told reporters here.

“Even if there are lakhs of Modis, Rahul Gandhis and Owaisis, they are not bigger than the country. The country is bigger than all of us. My identity is because of my country.”

He said since the BJP was set to lose power, it was talking of anarchy. He said the BJP’s defeat would definitely lead to anarchy and chaos in RSS and BJP but the country will continue to function in a democratic manner.

“It is very unfortunate that the BJP does not see chaos and anarchy it created in the economy in the name of demonetization, the chaos in agrarian sector and anarchy and chaos in Kashmir. It is once again showing its fascist identity and thinking,” Owaisi said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said the people of the country want a non-BJP, non-Congress government.

Asked if he sees West Bengal Chief Minister as the next Prime Minister, Owaisi said the country had many capable leaders whose thinking was better than that of Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

When asked if he would support Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao as the Prime Ministerial candidate, he said the country would decide its next leader at an appropriate time.

“There are many capable leaders who can lead the country, create a new Bharat and address challenges faced by the poor and farmers. I don’t want to take any name as the country will decide this at an appropriate time,” he added.

