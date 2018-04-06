Javed Akhtar proud to get ‘Shanti Doot’ award

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Poet, litterateur, author, lyricist and activist Javed Akhtar has shut all the trolls up by receiving the ‘Shanti Doot’ award by the Sankat Mochan Mandir in Varanasi.

The award has been instituted a peace price to honour exceptional messengers of peace. He received the honour on Friday.

Akhtar said: “Sankat Mochan Mandir is undoubtedly the most revered Hanuman temple in the country. A week-long ‘sangeet samaaroh’ is their 95-year-old tradition but this is the first time that the temple management decided to give a ‘Shanti Doot’ award.

“I am humbled that they have given this honour to me. On the night of April 6, I received the trophy in the temple. I am deeply touched and honoured.”

The celebrated writer feels one such gesture of peace and harmony countermands much of the vitriolic spread by hate-mongers.

“This is our real India. Here all religious beliefs co-exist and those who try to disrupt the harmony are effectively shut by those who champion peace,” he said.

His proud wife Shabana Azmi said: “I think this ‘Shanti Doot’ award given by one of the most revered temples of India is the most befitting reply to those who troll Javed.”

–IANS

skj/rb