Javed Ali finds singing songs for south Indian films ‘very tough’

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) “Jashn-E-Bahara” hitmaker Javed Ali says that singing songs for south Indian films is “very tough”.

This weekend, composer Vishal Dadlani along with Javed will be seen on “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

While shooting for it, Javed revealed that he was a big fan of Pakistani ghazal singer Ghulam Ali, read a statement.

“I was so inspired by him that I wanted to become a ghazal singer. But when I joined Bollywood industry and saw the versatility that playback singing offers, I chose to become a playback singer. Through playback singing, I can sing songs of different genres like pop, Bollywood and even ghazals,” he said.

He has also sung a lot of songs for south Indian films like “Thuppakki”, “Enthiran” and “Komaram Puli”.

“It is actually very tough to sing them and get their pronunciation right. So, for my ease, I write the lyrics in Hindi and then work on getting their pronunciations right,” he said.

–IANS

