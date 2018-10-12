Javed Ali sings song for ‘Mere Sai’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) “Jashn-E-Bahaara” hitmaker Javed Ali has lent his voice to a song that will be a part of the show “Mere Sai”.

“It’s a proud moment for me to sing a song for a show like ‘Mere Sai’,” Javed said in a statement.

“The song is amazing and has been composed by Devendraji. It’s the first time that I’m singing a Sufi kind of a song for a television show,” he added.

Sharing more details about the song, he said: “Devendraji approached me for this particular song. He told me the concept of the song and about the show. After the briefing, I completely understood the manner in which I had to sing the special song.

“Whenever Sai Baba’s name is uttered, it sounds spiritual. It’s a situational song which is based on Sai Baba’s Samadhi where people are thinking that Sai Baba will come back once again from his Samadhi,” he added.

–IANS

