Jakarta, Aug 27 (IANS) Reigning Asian champion Neeraj Chopra created a new national record on his way to the men’s javelin gold at the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.

Neeraj threw 88.06 metres in his third attempt to clinch the gold.

Shivpal Singh, the other Indian in the fray, registered 74.11m to finish eighth.

–IANS

