Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund situated on government land, HC told

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The government on Friday told the Delhi High Court that Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) is situated on the government land since its inception in 1964.

The JNMF had been asked by the government to vacate the premises at Teen Murti Estate in the capital on grounds of “unauthorised occupation” which had courted much controversy.

The court was hearing JNMF plea challenging the October 15 eviction notice alleging that it was issued without application of mind.

JNMF’s counsel Kapil Sibal requested Justice Anu Malhotra to grant him more time to file response on the government’s submission.

The court allowed JNMF plea and fixed December 4 as next date for hearing.

Earlier, the court had stayed estate officer’s notice to vacate the premises.

The JNMF, in its plea, alleged that the proceedings initiated by the estate officer was designed to destroy Nehru’s legacy and contributions and attempted to create a new narrative.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund formally came into being on August 17 1964 under the Chairmanship of Dr S. Radhakrishnan, then President of India, and is located at Teen Murti House.

The Fund had been asked to vacate the Teen Murti Bhavan saying that Nehru Memorial Museum Library (NMML) is in “dire need of space”. It has been alleged that the Memorial Fund is occupying the premises “without any authority of law”.

–IANS

akk/prs