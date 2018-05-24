Jay Bhanushali feels ‘lucky’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor-host Jay Bhanushali, who along with his wife Mahhi Vij adopted their caretaker’s two children, says he feels lucky to have them in his life.

Director Siddharth Anand and Jay’s children had paid a surprise visit to them on the set of the dance reality show “DID Li’l Masters”. The show’s host Jay introduced the little ones to the judges – Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji and Anand, read a statement.

“A few years ago, my wife and I decided to adopt the kids of our caretaker, who has been helping me for the past 10 years. We always wanted to do something thoughtful and we felt that providing education and basic necessities to these little munchkins would be a blessing to us.

“I can’t express how lucky I feel to have these kids in my life,” Jay said.

“DID Li’l Masters” is aired on Zee TV.

