Jay Soni excited to make theatre debut

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) “Sasural Genda Phool” actor Jay Soni says he loves to watch plays and is excited to make his theatre debut.

Jay will act in the Hindi play “Blind Date”, which will be staged here on August 12 and August 19.

“I love watching plays and as an actor, we grow by doing theatre. I am really excited about my debut in theatre. It’s completely different from television and a lot of commitment and dedication is required,” Jay said in a statement.

Pranav Tripathi is the writer of the Gujarati play and its Hindi adaptation is written by Raman Kumar.

The story of “Blind Date” revolves around Dhara, who wants to see the whole world. Dhara is set to marry Nisarg, an engineer who wants to introduce bullet train in India. Later, Dhara realises that they are not made for each other.

“I always wanted to do something modern and inspirational. I got an idea to work on human relationships, and I’m glad it turned out so well with all the three actors – Jay Soni, Chestha Bhagat and Pritam Singh,” said Tripathi.

Cheshta shared that doing theatre will be a totally new experience for her.

“Since childhood, I always had stage fright. I have taken this play as a challenge to do away with that fear. I have been rehearsing for this play for a month and a half. This is real acting… in television, we do not get a chance to emote as much as we get to do here in play,” she said.

