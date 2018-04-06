Jaya Bachchan celebrated her Birthday phenomenally

According to sources Bollywood’s Big B popularly known as Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan turned 70 yesterday, the Bachchan parivaar decided to have a quiet celebration. Meanwhile with Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Amitabh by her side, Jaya brought in her 70th birthday.

Accordingly Big B took to his blog to give a glimpse of the special moment and wished his wife in the sweetest way possible. Meanwhile he shared an adorable picture of Jaya with Shweta and Abhishek and wrote, “At the stroke of the midnight hour the greetings and wishes and calls and the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th”.

Moreover Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are undoubtedly one of Bollywood Town’s most loved couples since many decades. Earlier the two got married in 1973, and since then, the two have been busy giving their fans some major couple goals.

Presently on the work front, Big B is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out. Furthermore he is also currently shooting for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and he had completed his portion of posing recently. Aamir Khan portrays a major role in the movie opposite Katrina Kaif.