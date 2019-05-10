Jaya Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill attend prayer meet of Roshan Taneja

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Hindi film personalities on Monday attended a prayer meeting of acting coach Roshan Taneja who passed away at the age of 87 after battling prolonged illness.

Jaya Bachchan, Raza Murad, Jimmy Sheirgill, Punit Issar, Rakesh Bedi and Mukesh Khanna were among those who paid their homage to Taneja.

Roshan Taneja was considered “father of method acting” in India and was the founder of the acting department of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

At FTII, he taught legendary actors Shabana Azmi, Shatrughan Sinha and Jaya Bachchan. When he moved to Mumbai in 1976, he started the Roshan Taneja School of Acting.

On Saturday, actors Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Ratna Pathak, Kanwaljit Singh and Raza Murad attended his funeral.

In a teaching career that spanned almost 50 years, the master teacher guided several generations of actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Danny Denzongpa, Mithun Chakraborty, Anil Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Rishi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Singh, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Kumar Gaurav, Abhishek Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

–IANS

