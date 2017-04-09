Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Suman’ inspired Shabana to join films

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Jaya Bachchan turned a year older on Sunday, and Padma Bhushan awardee Shabana Azmi credits the “Sholay” actress’ documentary “Suman” for joining the film industry.

Captioning an image of Jaya from the time of her younger days, Shabana tweeted on Sunday: “Salgirah mubarak (Happy birthday). Jaya Bachchan I joined films because of FTII film ‘Suman’ in which you played the lead with such freshness.”

The over 15-minute-long documentary “Suman” was made by the students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in the 1970s.

Shabana and Jaya are alumni of FTII.

Jaya made her acting debut in 1963 with a Bengali film “Mahanagar”. She went on to feature in Hindi films like “Guddi”, “Chupke Chupke” and “Bawarchi”.

Shabana entered the filmdom with ace director-screenwriter Shyam Benegal’s “Ankur”, which also won her a National Film Award.

–IANS

ks/nn/vt