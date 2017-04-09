Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Suman’ inspired Shabana to join films

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Jaya Bachchan turned a year older on Sunday, and Padma Bhushan awardee Shabana Azmi credits the “Sholay” actress’ documentary “Suman” for joining the film industry.
Captioning an image of Jaya from the time of her younger days, Shabana tweeted on Sunday: “Salgirah mubarak (Happy birthday). Jaya Bachchan I joined films because of FTII film ‘Suman’ in which you played the lead with such freshness.”
The over 15-minute-long documentary “Suman” was made by the students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in the 1970s.
Shabana and Jaya are alumni of FTII.
Jaya made her acting debut in 1963 with a Bengali film “Mahanagar”. She went on to feature in Hindi films like “Guddi”, “Chupke Chupke” and “Bawarchi”.
Shabana entered the filmdom with ace director-screenwriter Shyam Benegal’s “Ankur”, which also won her a National Film Award.
–IANS
vasutarunk@hotmail.comApril 9, 2017 at 11:15 am
Thanks for sharing this news : I was able to watch this beautiful black n white documentary .
Well picturised :
1) transition from a talkative n running around teen to a quiet n walking slow teen
2) Titli sequence
3) innocent teen stealing coins from temple
4) Ice Cream vendor selling fruit ice cream ( i thought during those days , it use to be kulfi not ice cream )
5) Touching entrance of temple with one hand ( use to be using both hands in old times )
Overall : nice documentary : must watch