Jaya Bhattacharya, Rupali’s ambulance for animals

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actresses Jaya Bhattacharya and Rupali Ganguli are set to help animals in pain through their ambulance here.

“We started working on the ambulance some time back. Now we are ready to run it and help animals in pain. I wish more people join us and come up with such ambulances in every city in India so that even animals can lead a healthy life,” Jaya, known for shows like “Thapki Pyaar Ki” and “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, said in a statement.

“The ambulance will run from Bandra to Bhayander from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. People can call or message at 9920499404 to reach us. Social activists like Bakul Khatau, Ashwin Verma, Karan Kohli, Geeta R.A., Madhugandha Kulkarni and Nidi Omkar Rane have helped us in achieving this goal,” she added.

Rupali, popular for acting in shows such as “Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi” and “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai”, said: “The ambulance will look after injured animals who don’t have shelters or home. It was really required and I feel blessed to be a part of this activity.”

–IANS

nn/bg