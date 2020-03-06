JBL signs Sara Ali Khan as new brand ambassador

New Delhi, March 12 (IANSlife) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been roped in as the new brand ambassador of audio equipment maker JBL. The actress has featured in JBLs new commercial that comes as an extension of the company’s campaign – ‘Live it Real, Live it Raw which went live with the first commercial featuring Ranveer Singh.

Commenting on her association, Sara said: “I’m thrilled, and proud to be part of the JBL team that boasts of a dynamic roster of ambassadors who I personally admire. ‘Living it raw’ and ‘living it real’ is my personal mantra, and I’m so glad to see that in the ethos of the brand JBL.

“I truly believe in saying it and being who you are- in the most organic and honest way, and I think JBL is a perfect representation of this philosophy. With this association, I’m very excited to take this message of authenticity to young consumers of the iconic audio brand.”

Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said: “The youth of the country is at the core of everything we do at JBL and Sara embodies the spirit of the young and restless. Her no-holds-barred approach has already made her a role model amongst Gen-Y and the association with JBL will take her influence a step further.

“Our campaign ‘Live it real, Live it raw’ featuring cultural icons like Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, is a tribute to the young spirit of India. We are proud of the work we are doing that speaks the language of the youth, challenges norms and peels back conformist attitudes.”

The brand commercial was launched on Thursday which features playful lyrics like – “I’m fab and flawed”. The film will be seen on JBL’s social media channels along with other platforms.

