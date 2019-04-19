JD-S activists killed as they waited for breakfast

Colombo, April 22 (IANS) Five Indian political party workers were killed in the Colombo suicide bombings on Easter Sunday when they reached the Shangri La Hotel for breakfast, family members said.

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) workers from Bengaluru, who were on a holiday, reached the hotel around 8 a.m. or so and headed straight to the breakfast table when they were killed, S. Shivakumar, whose brother-in-law Shivanna died in the explosion, told BBC Hindi.

Shivanna’s colleagues K.G. Hanumantharaya, M. Rangappa, K.M. Laxminarayan and Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh were also killed in the blast.

The whereabouts of the other two members of their group was unknown, media reports said.

In another part of the same hotel, a 60-year-old Indian, Razeena Khader Kukkady, was killed as she waited for her brother to pick her up, BBC Hindi reported.

She had seen her husband, Abdul Khader Kukkady, off to Dubai earlier in the morning.

Some 290 people were killed in a string of suicide bombings targeting three luxury hotels and three churches besides two other locations in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

–IANS

mr/soni