JD-U demands Meghalya Governor’s recall

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Janata Dal United (JD-U) on Thursday demanded the recall of Meghalaya Governor V. Shanmuganathan for “compromising the dignity of his office” due to sexual harassment charge against him.

“The sexual harassment charge against the Governor of Meghalaya has shamed the whole nation. The Governor’s post is constitutional, but some people have misused this high office over the years,” JDU spokesman K.C. Tyagi said.

Shanmuganathan, 68, a veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist from Tamil Nadu, was sworn in as Meghalaya Governor on May 20, 2015.

The JD-U’s demand came after a letter said to be signed by nearly 100 Raj Bhavan employees to the Prime Minister’s Office surfaced, in which they demanded his recall for alleged misconduct and undignified behaviour.

“After Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, now the fingers are being raised at the Raj Bhavan of Meghalaya. Political appointments made to this high office have lowered the gravity of the Governor’s post,” Tyagi added.

“We demand the President immediately recall Shanmuganathan to save the dignity of the Raj Bhavan of Meghalaya,” the JD-U leader said.

