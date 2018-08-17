JD-U leader wants reservation for poor upper castes

Patna, Aug 20 (IANS) A leader of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United on Monday demanded reservation for the poor among the upper castes in the state.

Rishi Mishra said: “I will meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar soon in connection with this demand.”

He said he will also stage a day-long protest here on October 2.

Mishra’s demand was supported by JD-U spokesperson Sanhay Singh, who said the poor among the upper castes deserved reservation.

