JD-U names star campaigners for Delhi sans Prashant Kishor

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that it was ready to offer two seats to the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United for the Delhi Assembly polls, the JD-U released the list of 20 star campaigners with chief election strategist and party vice president Prashant Kishor’s name missing from it.

The JD-U star campaigners list included the names of party national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP K.C. Tyagi, Rajya Sabha MPs RCP Singh, Bashistha Narain Singh and Ramnath Thakur.

The party also named Lok Sabha MPs Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, Mahabali Singh, Sunil Kumar Pintu, Kavita Singh, Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi and RP Mandal. The list also included the names of Bihar Ministers Ashok Chaudhary, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Maheswar Hazari as the star campaigners.

However, Kishor, who has been recently vocal over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), has not been included in the star campaigners list.

The JD-U had earlier announced that it will contest on all the 70 seats in the Assembly polls in Delhi. However, the BJP on Monday said that it was ready to spare two seats for its alliance partner in the city. The JD-U leaders remained tight lipped on the offer of the BJP.

The polls for the 70 member Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

–IANS

