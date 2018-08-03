JD-U’s Harivansh NDA’s likely candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Janata Dal-United MP Harivansh is likely to be the NDA candidate for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election on August 9.

Though no official announcement has been made, Harivansh himself said he is the candidate of the ruling coalition.

Opposition parties are set to contest the election, but have not announced a candidate.

Harivansh is a first-timer in the Upper House. “I got to know through the media that I am NDA’s candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. I express my gratitude to the parties in NDA. I am hopeful that I will succeed,” he said.

Asked about Opposition planning to field a candidate against him, Harivansh said everyone has a right to fight election.

He said that there should be a consensus on high constitutional posts and urged opposition parties to work in that direction.

Asked about his losing election to Public Accounts Committee on Monday, Harivansh said he fought it in his individual capacity.

“I am NDA’s candidate and there will be much more support,” he said.

The JD-U and BJP are partners in the ruling coalition in Bihar.

The election is likely to be a tight affair as the Opposition bloc has an edge over the BJP-led NDA in terms of numbers. The outcome will depend on the stance of parties such as BJD, AIADMK, Telangana Rashtra Samiti and YSRC Party which could ally with the government in certain situations.

Opposition sources said there were 35 “fence sitters” and the outcome will depend on their stance.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu had on Monday announced that the new Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman will be elected on August 9.

The post fell vacant after P.J. Kurien retired in July.

The election will be held a day before the conclusion of the monsoon session of Parliament.

