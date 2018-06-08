JEE (Advanced) results declared, Panchkula boy tops

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) on Sunday declared the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) results with Pranav Goyal from Panchkula, Haryana, acing the chart scoring 337 marks out of 360.

A total of 18,138 candidates qualified to take admission across the 23 IITs in the country, from the 1,55,158, who took the exam.

Sahil Jain from Kota and Kalash Gupta from Delhi achieved the second and third positions respectively.

Among those who qualified, 16,062 are boys and 2,076 are girls.

Among the reserved category, 3,140, 4,709, 1,495 qualified from OBC, SC, and ST categories, respectively.

As per the directive of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the IITs have, for the first time reserved 800 supernumerary seats for the female candidates to “improve the gender balance”.

