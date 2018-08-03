Jeff Goldblum wants a daughter

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor Jeff Goldblum says he would “love” to have a daughter but he does not think his wife Emilie wants more children.

“I would love a little girl. The other week Emilie said, ‘Gee, I’d like to see you with a girl’. But I do not think she really wants it. I think she’s happy to stop with these two,” Goldblum told Sunday Times magazine.

When he and the former Olympic rhythmic gymnast first started to discuss having children, the “Hotel Artemis” actor said he had to think about his own advancing years and it’s still a subject that is often on his mind, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I had to think about that and I’m still thinking about what it all means and trying to navigate the calendar and my gift of living every day. But when she said maybe it would be nice to have a baby, it was so sweet and deeply genuine,” he said.

Goldblum shares two sons, Charlie Ocean Goldblum and River Joe Goldblum, with Emilie.

–IANS

dc/nn/