Jeffrey Epstein documentary being planned

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Director Barry Avrich, who had helmed documentaries on Penthouse magazine founder Bob Guccione and Hollywood agent Lew Wasserman, will reportedly make a documentary on billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Avrich is currently developing the project, sources told pagesix.com.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting an underage girl for sex. Avrich’s 2016 memoir “Moguls, Monsters and Madmen” dished on his encounters with producer Harvey Weinstein, actress Liza Minnelli and others.

–IANS

nn/rb