Jelly shoes, bright umbrellas: Fashion tips for monsoon

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Monsoon season is almost here. So, keep your wardrobe ready with essentials like bright jelly sandals and shoes, trench coats and sturdy umbrellas, suggest experts.

Shikha Shah, founder at The Missy Co, and Malini Singhal and Vivek Goyal, owners at Zink London, have made a check list:

* Invest in PVC, floral and colourful trench coats to make dressing for the rain easier than ever. Keep your hemlines high and safe from the puddles with culottes, playsuits, printed dresses, skirts and cigarettes pants.

* Consider florals, plaid, polka dots and rainbows on your jackets, umbrellas or pants to look fresh and bright during the rainy season.

* Fresh light breezy fabrics and bright colours like yellow, orange, red, pink, blue and tint mixtures of electric colours are on their way to takeover this season.

Have something in pastel hues as well in your wardrobe with edgy details to make your look a mix of bold and dainty.

* Fabrics like cotton, chiffon, georgette and silk dries out quickly so go for it.

* Scarves are evergreen so carry it off with no second thoughts. Team them with casual maxis and flowy dresses.

* Reveal a little skin with mesh panels, peek-a-boo pieces, cold shoulder, off shoulder, slit sleeves and lattice details in apparels.

* Details like tassels, ruffles and layers emit fresh impact so don’t hesitate to add some boho look.

* Combine some sporty detail like striped and panelled outfits to your ensemble to bring out the tough spirit with some casualness.

* Invest in colourful jelly shoes for the season.

–IANS

ks/nn/