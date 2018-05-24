India

JeM’s Nagrota attack plotter arrested

Srinagar/New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it arrested a JeM operative on Saturday for his role in a 2016 terror attack that killed seven soldiers at Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota Army camp.

The counter-terror probe agency identified the arrested accused as Syed Muneer-Ul-Hasan-Qadri, a resident of Lolab Valley in north Kashmir district of Kupwara.

According to NIA officials, he was arrested in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Qadri has revealed that he along with other valley based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operatives were in touch with its leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists from the Samba sector a day before the attack (on November 29, 2016),” an NIA spokesperson said.

“They subsequently stayed at a hotel in Jammu and then left the attackers at Nagrota outside the Army camp late at night and proceeded to the Kashmir Valley,” the official said.

The NIA has been investigating the attack that also left three soldiers.

Three Pakistani militants were killed in the operation and a huge quantity of fire arms, ammunition, explosives and other articles recovered from them.

–IANS

