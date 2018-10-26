Jenna Dewan files for divorce

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Jenna Dewan has officially filed for divorce from actor Channing Tatum, six months after they announced their separation.

Dewan filed for divorce on Friday citing irreconcilable differences, reports mirror.co.uk.

“The Step Up” actress has also reportedly asked for joint legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter, and requested to have her daughter’s name restored to her name.

The former couple tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of “Step Up”.

–IANS

sim/dc/bg