Jennifer Garner helping Ben Affleck ajust for kids’

Los Angeles, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Garner, who has admitted her former husband and actor Ben Affleck into a rehab, is reportedly helping him just for the sake of their children.

A source told US Weekly that the 46-year-old “Peppermint” actress is helping the Oscar winner for the sake of their three children — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

“The beauty has no interest in getting back together with the ‘Argo’ star even though they have been dragging their feet on finalising their divorce because overall she doesn’t agree with his decisions,” the source added.

Affleck has been checked into rehab in Malibu to receive treatment for his alcohol addiction, following an intervention by Garner.

“She wants the best situation for them with their dad. Other than his sobriety issues, she’s not going to involve herself. Jen just wants to protect the kids,” the source said.

A two-time Oscar winner, Affleck has been open about his battles in the past as he sought help in 2001 and 2017.

The couple got separated in 2015.

–IANS

sim/rb