Jennifer Garner watches ‘Peppermint’ with fans

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Garner treated her fans by watching her movie “Peppermnint” with them in a theatre.

The 46-year-old, who was encouraged by the studio behind “Peppermint” to watch the movie with fans in a public theatre, got emotional after seeing people reactions, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Garner also took to Instagram and posted a video showing her hanging out at the cinema and fretting about what the paying audience is going to think of the film.

Along with it, she wrote: “The studio encouraged me to go to the theatre and see ‘Peppermint’ movie with an audience — maybe they thought I would conduct exit polls?

“But I learned something about myself on this experiment — I am a chicken. ‘Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard earned money with Riley North (Garner’s character) and me. If you go this week — you never know — I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theatre near you.”

Directed by Pierre Morel, “Peppermint” is an action thriller which tells the story of young mother Riley North (Garner) who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family.

