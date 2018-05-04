Jennifer Lopez shows off toned abs

Miami, May 6 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez showed off her fit and toned abs in a hot pink long-sleeved crop top and black workout pants here.

The 48-year-old entertainer and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were spotted walking hand-in-hand while out at lunch here on Friday, reports etonline.com.

JLo also rocked dark aviators, her hair in a slick bun and carried a large black purse while cozying up to her beau.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was all smiles, casually dressed in a black tee, jeans and black sneakers, while carrying a book in one hand.

