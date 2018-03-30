Jennifer Lopez’s show to end

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) The Jennifer Lopez-led police drama “Shades of Blue” will end after its upcoming third season.

The NBC network announced this on Wednesday, reports variety.com.

Lopez stars as NYPD detective Harlee Santos, while Ray Liotta plays her boss, Lt. Matt Wozniak.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character – a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez said.

“Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful.

“We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it – the hard way, the road less travelled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

The cast also includes Drea de Matteo, Dayo Okeniyi, Vincent Laresca, Hampton Fluker, and Sarah Jeffery. Nick Wechsler is a recurring guest star.

Showrunner Jack Orman and Lopez serve as executive producers along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest, and Nina Wass.

