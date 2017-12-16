Jennifer Saunders takes prosthetic route for TV

London, Dec 20 (IANS) Comedienne-actress Jennifer Saunders looked unrecognizable as a villainous vicar for which she is donning prosthetics while shooting for the TV adaptation of David Walliams’ book “Grandpa’s Great Escape”.

Saunders underwent a complete transformation to appear opposite Walliams and Tom Courtenay in the new show.

In some photographs, Saunders can be seen wearing prosthetics, false teeth and a half bald cap for her role of Miss Dandy.

The evil character is seen posing as a vicar to convince families they must put their elderly relatives in care homes.

Speaking of her part, Saunders said: “I love playing villains — they’re so much more interesting than nice people. It’s so easy, it comes naturally.”

–IANS

