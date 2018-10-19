Jeremy Allen White, Timlin welcome their first child

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) “Shameless” star Jeremy Allen White and his long-time girlfriend Addison Timlin have welcomed their first child into the world.

Timlin delivered the child, a daughter who was named Ezer Billie White, on Saturday. The couple announced the news on Instagram, reports eonline.com.

“Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 welcome to the world baby girl. It just got so much brighter,” Timlin wrote on Instagram.

The actress shared two photographs on social media – one of Jeremy holding Ezer and smiling, and the other of Timlin resting with their baby on her chest.

The couple announced in June that they were expecting their first baby.

Timlin and Jeremy starred in the 2008 film “Afterschool”.

