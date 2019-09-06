Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife demands sole custody of their daughter

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Jeremy Renner’s former wife Sonni Pacheco has filed for sole custody of their six-year-old daughter, Ava.

According to the documents obtained by the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, Pacheco has requested for sole legal and physical custody of Ava and also asked the judge for allowing monitored visitation when the “Avengers: Endgame actor” is with the child, reports “usmagazine.com”.

Renner and Pacheco got married in September 2014. Their nuptials came after they welcomed their daughter in 2013. But in January 2015, they filed for divorce.

Pacheco is set to submit documentation backing up her request to change the custody arrangement and a court hearing is scheduled for November 7.

