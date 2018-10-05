Jeremy Scott celebrates diversity in new line

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) American fashion designer Jeremy Scott, the creative director of brand Moschino, has come up with a new line inspired by positivity, love and diversity. It has been brought out in collaboration with brand H&M, and will be available in India.

For the Moschino H&M lookbook, Scott gathered his family of friends to show the positivity, love and diversity at the heart of the collection, said a statement.

The line will be available in select stores worldwide and on H&M website starting on November 8.

“Whenever I design, I think about my friends. The lookbook is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity and the energy of the people and the collection,” says Scott in a statement.

“This is a loud and proud collection for everyone to share in the fun, no matter who you are or where you are from,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s creative advisor.

The look book was shot and styled by Scott’s long-term collaborators photographer Marcus Mam and stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele.

–IANS

nv/rb/sed