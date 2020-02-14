Jerrika Hinton on burdens of being a trailblazer

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Jerrika Hinton says playing the first black women to be inducted into the FBI, in the series “Hunters”, made her realise that being a trailblazer comes with a burden.

Hinton is seen as Millie Malone, a fiery and no-nonsense FBI agent.

“Millie is one of the first black women to be a part of the FBI, and that comes with a whole host of challenges,” Hinton said.

“When I was researching the role, I spoke with two female retired agents. One of them, her name is Jerri Williams, was a bounty of information because she started out in the agency at about this time, and today has her own podcast called ‘FBI Retired Case Files’. But some of the stories that she told me in confidence were, were astounding, absolutely outstanding. The things that you had to endure at that time as a trailblazer and I think, you know, it’s the burden of any trailblazer,” she added.

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino entered the digital space with “Hunters”. He turns into a Nazi hunter in his debut web series, “Hunters”.

The conspiracy thriller, produced by the award-winning Jordan Peele, follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York. The group is known as the Hunters. Set in the late 1970s, the trailer follows Pacino on a quest to find a team who will help him violently hunt down Nazis living in the city and planning to start the Fourth Reich in the US. The series went live on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.

The series also stars Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

