Jessica Alba indulges in holiday shopping with one-year-old son

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) Actress Jessica Alba was out for some retail therapy, accompanied by her one-year-old son Hayes.

The 38-year-old actress-entrepreneur hauled bags full of goodies from a Los Angeles-based store while out with Hayes and a friend.

She was in good spirits as she smiled while carrying her son on her front with a baby carrier, reports dailymail.co.uk.

For the outing, Alba looked stylish in a long sleeve sweater with a pair of ripped denim jeans. She paired the look with some snakeskin boots and silver hoop earrings.

Earlier, Alba and her husband Cash Warren stepped out with their other children to pick out a Christmas tree. Their oldest daughter Honor, 11, and, Haven, 8, also tagged along for the ride with their parents.

