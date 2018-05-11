Jessica Alba’s company donates 1.5mn diapers

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) Actress Jessica Albas The Honest Company donated 1.5 million diapers on the occasion of Mothers Day.

The company donated the diapers to Baby2Baby, a non-profit organisation here that helps provide low-income children up to 12 years of age with diapers, clothing and other basic necessities, reports people.com.

“At The Honest Company, we’re devoted to empowering people to live happy, healthy lives,” said co-founder Alba, 37.

“A mother should never have to choose between feeding her children and buying diapers. Baby2Baby helps new mothers so they don’t have to make that impossible decision, and we can’t think of a better charitable partner for The Honest Company.

“The Honest Company and Baby2Baby share a joint mission to improve the lives of families everywhere,” said Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, co-presidents of Baby2Baby.

“Together we will help a lot of families around the US,” she added.

Additionally, The Honest Company plans to provide Baby2Baby with bundles filled with diapers and other hygiene items for more than 600 families annually and will continue to visit the non-profit’s Los Angeles headquarters on a monthly basis to help put together kits for families.

This year, Alba also celebrated her first Mother’s Day since welcoming her third child, four-month-old son Hayes.

–IANS

nv/rb/in