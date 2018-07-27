Jessica Chastain to produce, star in ‘Eve’

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Jessica Chastain is set to produce and star in an upcoming action film titled “Eve”.

The film is from banners Voltage Pictures and Chastain’s production company Freckle Films, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Matthew Newton has written the script and will direct. Chastain will produce with Freckle Films’ Kelly Carmichael alongside Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam.

“Matthew is wonderfully adept at crafting complex and relatable characters. We’ve been fans of his work and are so thrilled to be partnering with him and Voltage on ‘Eve’,” Chastain and Carmichael said in a joint statement.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie is being described as a character study.

“I have always admired Jessica Chastain’s work. So when I wrote ‘Eve’, an intelligent, strong, and incredibly capable character, she was my immediate first choice to bring her to life. I am humbled and thrilled to be collaborating with Jessica and Voltage on the film,” Newton said.

