Jessica Simpson’s husband makes her want to ‘stay young’

Los Angeles, July 17 (IANS) Actress Jessica Simpson thinks her husband Eric Johnson is the reason she is “hot”.

“He keeps me hot, I have to say… He’s always throwing around the kids, and he’s just an amazing father, it makes me want to stay young. Like how can you be so active? I mean watching the kids running makes me exhausted,” Simpson told etonline.com.

Although they are very loved up, the actress and her beau have no plans to add anymore little ones to their brood because their two children keep them on their toes already.

“We’re good, we are chilling. I mean we’re very happy and we know how to make babies very well but, we got the little one here,” she said.

Simpson regularly gushes about how proud she is of her children.

“The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It’s like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There’s just nothing like the innocence of a child,” she said.

–IANS

dc/rb