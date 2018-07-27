Jesus signs two-year contract extension with Man City

London, Aug 3 (IANS) Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus on Friday signed a two-year contract extension with reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester City.

“I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me,” he told the club website.

“I can say that it was the best decision I’ve made in my life to come to Manchester City, because whilst I’m here I’m improving as a professional and as a person. Also thanks to the club for being so organised and focused since I arrived. Pep (Guardiola) had an important role in my signing, but also the club,” he added.

“City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger, so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy.”

Jesus scored 24 goals in 53 appearances since arriving from Palmeiras in January last year and will now stay at the EPL club till 2023.

