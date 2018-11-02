Jet Airways extends Diwali fare sale on robust demand

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Jet Airways on Tuesday announced an extension of its ongoing Diwali fare sale up to November 11 due to “an overwhelming response”.

The scheme allows passengers to make savings of up to 30 per cent on economy and premiere fares across its network as well as those of its codeshare partners – Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

“The fare sale will be available across all booking channels of the airline till midnight on Sunday, 11th November,” the airline said in a statement.

“While guests travelling internationally can commence travel with immediate effect, premiere guests undertaking domestic travel can commence travel after a period of 8 days while economy guests can commence travel after 15 days of their booking.”

