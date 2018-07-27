Jet Airways introduces new flights starting Aug 1

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Passenger carrier Jet Airways on Tuesday announced new flights from Indore to Chandigarh and Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Guwahati starting on August 1.

Jet Airways flight 9W 955 will depart from Indore at 12.45 a.m., arriving into Chandigarh at 2.45 p.m. On its return journey, flight 9W 958 will depart from Chandigarh at 3.15 p.m. and land at Indore at 5.15 p.m., the airline said in a statement.

The flight will then depart for Hyderabad at 6 p.m., it said, adding that the flight would operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“Similarly, Jet Airways 9W 659 will depart from Bengaluru at 10.15 a.m. and arrive at Guwahati at 1.15 a.m. On the return leg, Jet Airways flight 9W 660 will take off from Guwahati at 4.20 p.m. and arrive into Bengaluru at 7.30 p.m.

The flight will be a daily direct service between the cities of Bengaluru and Guwahati, it said.

–IANS

