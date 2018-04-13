Jet Airways offers up to 30% discount on flights to Europe

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Airline major Jet Airways on Tuesday said it has offered discounts of up to 30 per cent on the lowest prevailing fare for passengers travelling to select European destinations via Amsterdam and Paris from all 45 cities in India served by the airline.

According to the full-service international carrier, the 14-day fare sale — commencing on Tuesday — will be applicable only for guests booking their travel in “economy” class for their one-way or return journey.

“The travel validity for the onward journey from India would be from October 1, 2018 to December 15, 2018, whereas the travel validity for the return journey to India would be effective January 15, 2019 onwards,” the airline said in a statement.

–IANS

