Jet Airways to make connect Guwahati regional gateway

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Private airline Jet Airways on Monday said it is going to expand its operations in the northeast region while making Assam’s capital its regional gateway to and from the region.

Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube said the proposed move is a part of its plan to strengthen its domestic footprint to 45 cities in the country, and complementing its three hubs at Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

“Jet Airways has decided to increase the number of weekly flights between the Northeastern region and the rest of the country to 184 – adding 30 new flights weekly,” he told media persons here

“The new schedule features a combination of non-stop services – several of them on unique, pioneering routes being introduced for the first time in the industry, as well as direct, one-stop services between new city pairs in the airline’s existing pan-India network, bolstering it further,” he said.

Dube said that Jet Airways introduces non-stop services including thrice a week flights to Aizawl and Jorhat and four times a week flights to Silchar from New Delhi. “The airline also resumes its operations from Imphal,” he said adding that Delhi and Aizawl are now connected by a daily service. The airline is also connecting Delhi with Jorhat. Silchar is now also connected with Delhi by a daily Jet Airways service, he added.

“Jet Airways also introduces direct flights between Mumbai – India’s financial capital and the Northeastern cities of Jorhat and Imphal. Imphal is also being connected with Pune through direct flights via Guwahati and Kolkata, enhancing access and connectivity further. In fact, Guwahati plays an instrumental role in this season’s connectivity facilitating non-stop daily flights to Bagdogra, Imphal and Mumbai,” he said.

Dube also said that effective August 2018, Jet Airways will connect Bengaluru and Guwahati with Non Stop daily service. “The demand for air travel is growing steadily across cities. This, together with our guests’ desire for seamless, non-stop connectivity, forms the basis for our services being offered during the summer schedule,” he said.

“The mix of new services – both non-stop as well as direct – between emerging cities, key metros and our hubs in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, will not just help cater to this demand, but will also facilitate quicker and more convenient movement of guests throughout our network – in India and abroad.

“I am sure our unique and differentiated services will reinforce Jet Airways’ place as the airline of choice in Indian skies, besides giving an impetus to connectivity, trade and development in all the cities in the northeast, including Aizawl, Jorhat, Silchar, Imphal and Guwahati.”

