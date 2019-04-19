Jet employees approach Rajnath Singh to revive airline

Lucknow, April 24 (IANS) The employees of Jet Airways have sought Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s intervention for revival the temporarily grounded airline.

The Lucknow-based employees of the airline wrote to Singh, who is contesting from the Lucknow constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

The letter says that it is essential to revive the airline to save 22,000 jobs, apart from other associated business.

“Such a big airline going down will leave a huge vacuum behind, and a national brand of international repute is about to collapse. Passengers are already facing the brunt of it and are stranded all over the world,” the letter read.

It further said that as a result of the temporary grounding, airline ticket prices have sky-rocketed.

“We employees are doing our best to keep up the highest standards of safety and professionalism in these trying times.”

“But even after all our efforts, we are not having visibility of the planned BLRP (bank-led resolution plan) and therefore it is our humble plea to take this matter under your able guidance for an immediate action for the revival of this entire system which would benefit passengers at large, especially in these times of maximum air-travel…”

–IANS

rv-nk/sn/nir