Jet scrip ends lower on reports of government probe

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) The scrip of Jet Airways ended 3 per cent lower on Tuesday after reports claimed that the government has initiated a probe against the airline.

However, in a regulatory filing to the BSE, the airline said that it has not received any communication in this regard from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The stock exchange had sought a clarification from Jet Airways on reports which claimed that the MCA has commenced a probe against Jet Airways on suspicion of siphoning off of funds.

The company’s scrip ended 2.94 per cent or Rs 8.85 lower at Rs 292.35 per share from its previous close of Rs 301.20.

–IANS

rv/nir