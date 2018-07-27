Jet to fly Bengaluru-Guwahati, Hyderabad-Chandigarh from August 1

Bengaluru, July 30 (IANS) Leading full-service carrier Jet Airways will be connecting India’s tech hub Bengaluru with Guwahati in Assam through its daily flights starting August 1, the airline said on Monday.

“Commencing August 1, Jet Airways wil introduce its first daily direct service between Bengaluru and Guwahati, thus connecting emerging cities to our metropolises,” a statement from Jet said.

The airline’s service 9W 659 will depart daily from here at 10.15 a.m to arrive in Assam capital city at 1.15 p.m. The service 9W 660 will take off from Guwahati at 4.20 p.m everyday to arrive in Bengaluru at 7.30 p.m.

The airline, however, has not mentioned the fare for the service.

Jet will also be connecting Telangana capital Hyderabad with Chandigarh through its new service, which will operate four times a week starting August 1.

The company will operate its service 9W 955 from Hyderabad at 10.50 a.m to arrive in Chandigarh at 2.45 p.m via Indore in Madhya Pradesh, while on its return journey, the flight 9W 958 will depart from Chandigarh at 3.15 p.m and arrive in Hyderabad at 7.25 p.m via Indore.

The services between Hyderabad, Indore and Chandigarh will be operated every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, the statement added.

“With the aviation industry witnessing growth in travel from emerging and Metro cities in India, Jet has introduced direct flights between new city pairs to provide enhanced connectivity,” airline’s Executive Vice President – Commercial Marnix Fruitema said in the statement.

