Jet to introduce 28 new domestic flights

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Jet Airways on Wednesday said that it will introduce 28 new flights in the coming month.

“Being a network carrier, Jet Airways’ new services — including industry firsts as well as a mix of non-stop and one-stop flights — will strengthen the airline’s footprint, enabling it to meet the rising demand for domestic and international air travel in emerging cities,” the airline said in a statement.

“The new services will also help connect guests with other cities including metros as well as the airline’s global network via its hubs in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.”

According to the airline, it will introduce daily flights from Indore to Jodhpur as well as to Vadodara.

“In other notable firsts, Jet Airways is also set to commence flight operations between Chandigarh and Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Jodhpur as well as Vadodara and Jaipur,” the statement said.

“Jet Airways will be the only airline in the country operating these routes which will improve connectivity between north India and central as well as western India.”

