JetPrivilege to stop members’ miles from expiring

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) JetPrivilege, the frequent flyer programme of Jet Airways, on Wednesday announced it will stop “expiring of miles” of its members, effective from June 30.

According to the airline, the change will happen “as long as they (members) have one eligible activity in their membership account over the last 18 months”.

“This new concept of members miles not expiring is yet another path-breaking initiative to deliver a rewarding experience…,” said JetPrivilege Managing Director Manish Dureja.

–IANS

