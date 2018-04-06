Jet’s flight ‘brushes’ with catering van, all on-board safe

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) All 133 passengers and crew on-board Jet Airways’ Dubai-New Delhi flight deplaned safely after the aircraft ferrying them had a “minor brush” with a catering van at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

According to an airport official, the incident took place on Sunday evening around 7.30 p.m., when the aircraft had a “minor brush with a Taj Sats” catering van, while it was taxiing towards the parking bay.

–IANS

rv/sku/