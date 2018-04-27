Jewellery robbed from Trinamool MP’s official residence

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) A group of two to three unknown robbers broke into the official residence of Trinamool MP Satabdi Roy and fled with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday night when Roy’s official residence in Pandara Road in the heart of Delhi was locked from outside and no employee were there.

“During investigation, it was found that the caretaker and his wife who stay in the bungalow for its security, had gone to Haridwar after locking the house,” said a senior police officer.

“It was found that robbers entered in the bungalow by breaking iron grilles of the window before robbing the jewellery items. The rooms were found ransacked and locks of the cupboards were also broken,” he added.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the robbers, the officer said.

–IANS

